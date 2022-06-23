Posted: Jun 23, 2022 11:45 AMUpdated: Jun 23, 2022 12:27 PM

Victoria Edwards

Local resident, Paul Higgs, is beginning to collect signatures on a petition to bring an AMC movie complex to Bartlesville.

Higgs, age 19, says he wants to help Bartlesville grow and bringing national corporations such as AMC to our area would benefit citizens and our city simultaneously.

Higgs estimates he needs 30 to 40 thousand signatures for his petition, which he will then present to AMC directly for consideration and share with city officials for support in their economic development plans.

To sign the petition, you can reach Higgs on Facebook by following him as PAUL HIGGS or by contacting him at 918-350-5107.