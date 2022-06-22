Posted: Jun 22, 2022 10:55 AMUpdated: Jun 22, 2022 10:55 AM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Nation Welcome Center will be hosting a drive-thru event later this evening as part of the low-income home energy assistance program. All Native Americans living within the Osage Reservation and who meet the given criteria are eligible.

They are already seeking assistance in 2023 planning from community members. In exchange for participating in a community survey, the department will hand out things such as box fans, energy-efficient light bulbs and AC window units while supplies last.

This is a program that provides financial assistance with energy bills throughout the year. Osage Nation Emergency Management will help in directing traffic at tonight’s event lasting from 5 to 7.