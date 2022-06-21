Posted: Jun 21, 2022 12:51 PMUpdated: Jun 21, 2022 12:51 PM

Ty Loftis

A Bartlesville man has been booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of conspiracy, reckless conduct with a firearm and possessing a firearm after conviction of a felony.

On Wednesday, April 6th, officers made contact with a male subject who was uncooperative with police officers at the Jane Phillips Medical Center, but they were able to determine he had been shot at the West Side Pub in Bartlesville. After going back to the scene, officers learned that the shell casing had been flushed down the toilet.

A day later, the Bartlesville Police Department received a phone call from a witness to the shooting who was willing to speak with police. Officers spoke with the male subject in early May at which time he said he was playing pool with three other men when one of them instigated a fight with the defendant, Michael Winters.

He said the fight led outside at which time Winters left with another man in an SUV. The witness further stated that the same black SUV pulled up less than a minute later and after beating on the male victim, Winters shot the male victim.

Winters saw his bond set at $20,000 in court on Monday and is to have no contact with the alleged victim.