Posted: Jun 21, 2022 9:16 AMUpdated: Jun 21, 2022 9:16 AM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville city councilman and vice-mayor James Curd appeared on CITY MATTERS in Tuesday. Curd talked about the city hiring new police officers, the feasability study for a possible need for a convention center and the Price Fields.

Vice-mayor Curd said the city is happy to announce the hiring process of 6 police officers to fill the role of School Resource Officers for Bartlesville Public Schools and the hiring of 2 mental health workers to assist officers in the field.

Curd then touch on the feasibilty study regarding the First Christian Church building to used as a possible convention center. He said the finding is that there is a need for something like that in Bartlesville, but what that will end up being is still not known.