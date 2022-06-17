Posted: Jun 17, 2022 10:48 AMUpdated: Jun 17, 2022 10:48 AM

Ty Loftis

The Washington County Commissioners will convene on Monday for a regularly scheduled meeting in downtown Bartlesville at which time they will look to get a number of things accomplished.

The Board will consider signing a contract for services between the Washington County Assessor’s Office and Total Assessment Solutions Corporation.

Washington County Emergency Manager Kary Cox will present an addendum to a contract of sale of real estate with Adams Muir Land Trust for property acquisition. There will also be an amendment of the contract presented for that same group.

Monday’s meeting is set to start at 9:30 a.m.