Posted: Jun 17, 2022 9:44 AMUpdated: Jun 17, 2022 9:44 AM

Tom Davis

You are invited to get your fill of food and the love of Jesus Christ on Saturday night at 6pm the Jesus Burger event at Get Real Ministries.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Pastors Rando and Shiloh Gamble invited the public to join them for the monthly Jesus Burger event each third Saturday of the month at 411 W 14th St. in Bartlesville, OK.

Shiloh reminds you ,"Service times are Wednesdays at 6:30 PM and Sundays at 10:30 AM. Every 3rd Saturday is Jesus Burger at 6pm. We are available for prayer, and encouragement anytime, in the name of the Lord, Jesus Christ. If you feel broken, alone, or just need a place to feel loved...please join us."

You are also invited to shop Get Real Thrifty on Second Street in Bartlesville where all proceeds fund the missions of Get Real Ministries.