Posted: Jun 16, 2022 2:35 PMUpdated: Jun 16, 2022 2:35 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was sentenced to thirty days in the Department of Corrections after being convicted on felony count of threatening an act of violence. Clinton Kohout had his sentence returned by a Washington County Jury on Wednesday.

The defendant was originally charged with soliciting for first degree murder. An affidavit alleged that Kohout accidentally left a voicemail on his ex-wife’s phone. In the recording Kohout can be heard saying he will pay $10,000 to someone who will kill his ex-wife and her boyfriend.

The jury reached the verdict after over two hours of deliberation. On top the of the 30-day sentence, Kohout is ordered to pay a $5,000 fine as a part of the sentence. The defendant was given credit for time served as well.