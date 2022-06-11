Posted: Jun 11, 2022 2:38 AMUpdated: Jun 11, 2022 3:38 AM

Tom Davis

Hillcrest Drive between 20th Street and the roundabout has reopened after contract crews took just 11 days to repair a glitch found in the asphalt following a resurfacing project last fall.

Director of Engineering Micah Siemers said, "We hoped it would take two weeks but planned for a three-week closure for the project, so to have it finished and open in 11 days is very good news!"

The project involved removing the top two inches of asphalt from the roadway after it was found to have too much shale in it following a resurfacing project last fall. The contractor on the project, Brent Bell Construction, noticed the issue with the pavement this spring and brought it to the city's attention.

"There was no additional cost to taxpayers for this repair work," Siemers said adding ,"No additional funds were spent for these repairs. That issue was worked out between the contractor and the supplier."

Siemers commended the contractor, Brent Bell Construction, on a job well done.