Posted: Jun 10, 2022 1:01 PMUpdated: Jun 10, 2022 1:01 PM

Ty Loftis

An agreement has been reached with MGM Resorts and the Cherokee Nation to buy a hotel and casino in Tunica, Mississippi for $450 million. Cherokee Nation Entertainment Gaming Holdings will take over operations of the Gold Strike Casino and Resort.

This is a 32 story hotel and 50,000 square foot casino 30 minutes from Memphis. The Nation says they are looking forward to expanding their business outside of the Cherokee Reservation. The sale is subject to a regulatory approval and other closing conditions.