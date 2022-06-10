Posted: Jun 10, 2022 12:38 PMUpdated: Jun 10, 2022 12:38 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will meet at the fairgrounds on Monday morning. At last week’s meeting, former commissioner for district two Kevin Paslay had discussed the need to get assistance to the Country Corner Fire Department.

On this week’s agenda, there will be discussion on a possible solution on how to do that. At a meeting back in November, a representative from the department spoke to the Board about the need for help after one of their ambulances had been involved in a wreck.

There will also be discussion on possibly hiring Cardinal Building Solutions as the owner’s presentation for the courthouse annex building project.

Monday’s meeting is set to start at 10 a.m. for those interested in attending.