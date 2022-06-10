Posted: Jun 10, 2022 10:37 AMUpdated: Jun 10, 2022 10:37 AM

Ty Loftis

Plans have been made for the non-motorized parade set to take place in Pawhuska on Monday, July 4th.

There will be prizes given out in seven categories, including most original, most patriotic, funniest, best pet, best wheels, best family and most outrageous. There will be free hot dogs, water and apple cobbler.

You can register by calling the Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce at 918-287-1208 up until Friday, July 1st. The parade, which is set to start at 9:30 a.m., will kick off at American Heritage Bank and head west toward Main Street and City Hall.