Posted: Jun 08, 2022 2:04 PMUpdated: Jun 08, 2022 2:12 PM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey Public Schools Board of Education once again revisits and revises two policies regarding student transfers.

The Board had originally set July 28 as the day where they would accept or deny new transfer applications for the upcoming school year. Superintendent Vince Vincent says they soon realized that this doesn't work well for some fall sports such as softball and volleyball, which begin on July 15. He says this limits student athletes because they can't practice until they are enrolled.

Vincent says they needed to adjust the date they are accepting new transfer applications for 6th-12th grade students for the purpose of giving those who want to participate in fall sports the opportunity to practice when practices open up. He says a student transferring to the district is still contingent on if there is capacity for them. Those wishing to join a team will need to meet OSSAA requirements as well.

This new policy does not impact Dewey Elementary School. Vincent says they will take applications at the Administration Building at 1 Bulldogger Road and get them to the appropriate buildings during the summer months. He says they will notify parents if the transfer requests are approved or denied.

Another policy that was revised simply saw the language regarding the transfer of students of teachers change to read "the transfer of students of employees," instead. The policy as a whole did not change as the law wasn't altered because of the language change.

This is the first summer (and really the first year) Dewey Public Schools and others are having to deal with the new student transfer policies that are coming down the pipe.