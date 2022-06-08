Posted: Jun 08, 2022 9:36 AMUpdated: Jun 08, 2022 9:40 AM

Garrett Giles

Crime Stoppers of Bartlesville lists two individuals as wanted in its latest Wanted Wednesday post on social media.

Danny Lowe is wanted on two charges of harassment, one charge of stalking, and one charge for threatening an act of violence. Meanwhile, Diana Gaytan is wanted on a misdemeanor warrant for paraphernalia.

If you have any information, you can submit tips anonymously by calling the Crime Stoppers hotline at 918.336.CLUE. You can also submit tips at p3tips.com.

Pictured left to right: Danny Lowe and Diana Gaytan.