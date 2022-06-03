Posted: Jun 03, 2022 9:16 AMUpdated: Jun 03, 2022 9:16 AM

Tom Davis

State Senator Julie Daniels and State Representative Wendi Stearman brought us up to date with the legislative issues in the state capitol on our Capitol Call program on Friday.

Senator Daniels explained with frustration that the state legislators were in a succeding session, which they voted to have, and a special session in mid-June at the request of the Governor. The sessions are intended to work on reducing taxes and more properly appropriate ARPA funds.

Daniels views the exercise in doling out federal dollars that are one of the key reasons for our nation's spiraling inflation as "fighting over Monopoly money."