Ty Loftis

Two females were captured on video stealing campaign signs belonging to District One Commissioner for Osage County, Randall Jones. The video footage is captured directly in front of the Barnsdall car wash and they are shown getting out of a white SUV.

District Attorney Mike Fisher asks that if you have any information regarding this crime that you call his office at 918-287-1510. He adds that you can remain anonymous when leaving these tips.

Here is a video of the signs being stolen courtesy of the Barnsdall Police Department Facebook Page.