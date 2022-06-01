News
Washington County Republican Event at Timber Oaks June 9th
You are invited to a candidate meet and greet and fundraiser for the Washington County Republican Party with Lt Governor Matt Pinnell as the keynote speaker on Thursday, June 9, 5pm at Timber Oaks Event Venue.
Appearing on COMMUITY CONNECTION, Washington County Republican Party Vice-Chair Alexander Johnson said the event will be catered and they do need an RSVP as soon as possible at Washington County OK GOP on Facebook.
