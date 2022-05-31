Posted: May 31, 2022 1:17 PMUpdated: May 31, 2022 1:17 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners approved a monster truck race to come to the fairgrounds in the final weekend of June. That is three weeks before Cavalcade begins and at Monday’s Board meeting, Cavalcade Chairman Jeff Bute was concerned that the monster truck event may affect Cavalcade.

District One Commissioner Randall Jones is confident his crews will be able to get the arena back as it should be in time for the Cavalcade event in July.

The company putting on the monster truck event initially wanted to hold the event a week before Cavalcade, but Jones said that would not be enough time to prepare for Cavalcade, hence the reason it is in late June. As discussion continued, Bute wasn’t pleased with what Board members had to say.

Cavalcade starts Monday, July 18th and runs through Sunday, July 24th.