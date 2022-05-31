Posted: May 31, 2022 10:19 AMUpdated: May 31, 2022 3:49 PM

Max Gross

The Nowata County Commissioners discussed the potential upgrade of the county emergency radio system among other items at Tuesday’s scheduled meeting. The potential plan was presented by Nowata County Emergency Management director Laurie Summers.

The board debated the need for the upgrade. District No. 2 commissioner Timmie Benson works with the Wann Fire Department. He said that the departments have been able to make communication work and he is leery about the near $400k project price. Summers says that several fire chiefs are interested in the project.

The full scope of the project would require new communication towers to be constructed near Wann and New Alluwe. The fire departments are slated to have a meeting on Monday evening to discuss the matter further.

The item was only on the agenda as a discussion point and no action was taken.