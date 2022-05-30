Posted: May 30, 2022 8:50 AMUpdated: May 30, 2022 8:50 AM

Tom Davis

The Annual Dewey Antique Show returns to the Washington County fairgrounds Saturday, March 4, from 8am to 5pm.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Monday, Gail Inman with The Annual Dewey Antique Show invited everyone to come out and see the vendors from six states featuring everything from 70's toys; to vinyl records; Fenton glass; farm house antiques; and estate, antique and native american jewelry and more!

Lunch is available for purchase during the event from Bambino's and the Joyful Strings will perform from 11am to 1pm at the event.

The Antique and COllectible Association objective is to further the interest of antiques and collectibles in Washington County, Oklahoma, by promoting member businesses, shops, and shows.

The Annual Dewey Antique Show is their major fundraiser. The $5.00 admission charge provides the Antique and Collectibles Association with funds to help support civic projects within the Washington County area. Projects have included scholarships for Washington County graduating high school seniors, the Dewey Hotel, Tom Mix Museum, Dewey Visitor’s Center, Salvation Army’s Christmas Stocking Program, Washington County Friends of the Free Fair, Bartlesville Blue Star Moms, Bartlesville Kiddie Park, and City of Dewey Fireworks.