Posted: May 26, 2022 11:16 AMUpdated: May 26, 2022 11:17 AM

Garrett Giles

The Frank Phillips Home invites you to come out and enjoy the “Music of the Grounds” series on Tuesday, June 7, from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m., presented by Truity Credit Union.

You can listen to music by Ann-Janette & the Evolution and eat food provided by Prairie Fire Grille on site at 1107 SE Cherokee Avenue in Bartlesville.

Pack a picnic, games and your lawn chairs for this free family event. Parking will be available on 11th and Osage.

Photo courtesy: The Frank Phillips Home