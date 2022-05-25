Posted: May 25, 2022 1:30 PMUpdated: May 25, 2022 1:35 PM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville Ladies Connection invites educators and school personnel to attend its "Teacher Appreciation Picnic in the Park."

The event will take place on Thursday, June 9, from 11:45 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the City Park Shelter east of Richard Kane YMCA near the intersection of Cherokee Avenue and Tuxedo Boulevard in Bartlesville. Cost for lunch, the program and the prizes is $9. Everything is free to school personnel.

Bring your own lawn chair and enjoy listening to Texan Tammy Sinclair, a high school teacher, conference and retreat speaker, and a blogger and writer.

If there is rain, the event will be held at Crossing 2nd, 215 E. 2nd Street.

RSVP by noon on Tuesday, June 7 to Carol L at 785.840.8128 or Carol S at 918.333.5368. You can also register by sending an email to bladiesconnection@gmail.com or by texting 918.397.7388.

Reservations necessary – cancellations required. No membership dues – invite a friend.