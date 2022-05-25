Posted: May 25, 2022 10:33 AMUpdated: May 25, 2022 10:33 AM

Garrett Giles

The graduation ceremony for Caney Valley High School in Ramona is set to take place in the Holly Ward Gymnasium on Thursday, May 26, at 7:30 p.m.

CVHS will use the football field parking area and will run shuttle buses starting at 6:30 p.m. The school staff asks that parking around the campus be reserved for elderly and handicapped individuals only.

Real Country KRIG 104.9 will have a live radio broadcast of the commencement ceremony, starting at 7:30 p.m. The broadcast is made possible thanks to Bartnet IP, Totah Communications, and Totel CSI.