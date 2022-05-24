Posted: May 24, 2022 3:22 PMUpdated: May 24, 2022 3:30 PM

Garrett Giles

Washington County SPCA (WCSPCA) is preparing for the worst as river levels continue to rise, causing widespread flooding in the Bartlesville area.

CEO Tonya Pete says they have been in contact with Washington County Emergency Management should the need arise for them to evacuate. Pete says their evacuation plans are dependent on Mother Nature these next few days. She says they are hopeful the rain will stay south of our area.

WCSPCA had to evacuate due to the historic flooding event that much of Oklahoma experienced in 2019. Pete says the only difference between then and now is that their shelter is full. She says that is concerning because there would not be a place for all of their sheltered animals to go.

Here's how you can help:

ADOPT :

If you were thinking of adding an animal to your family, adopt now.

FOSTER :

If you are available to foster, call 918.336.1577 or send an email to Jari at coordinator@wcspca.org. You can let them know at WCSPCA if you can foster cats, dogs or both.

TRANSPORT :

If you have transport that could help WCSPCA, contact Erika at erika@wcspca.org.

EVACUATE :

Call 918.336.1577 or email Pete at tonya.pete@wcspca.org to let them know if they can add you to their current evacuation list and if you have any available equipment (truck, trailer, etc.)

We will continue to monitor the flooding situation as the weather changes.

Even if there is no need for WCSPCA to evacuate, Pete says they are still full. Pete says adoption is a perfect way to help if you are looking to add a furry companion to your home. She says they are offering a Memorial Day Weekend Special all week long (May 24-May 28) where pet adoption fees are $40. The fee will be waived for veterans with the presentation of a military I.D.

Photo courtesy: WCSPCA