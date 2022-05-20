Posted: May 20, 2022 4:00 PMUpdated: May 20, 2022 4:39 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) has received several calls from citizens who have been getting phone calls from a person claiming to be a Washington County Deputy Sheriff.

If you receive a call from 918-999-0565, this is a scam.

Undersheriff Jon Copeland says WCSO Deputies will never call you to verify your personal information nor will there be threats of taking you to jail if you do not pay monies for an alleged warrant.

If you don't know the phone number, simply don't answer. If the person calling is legitimate, they can leave a voice mail message.