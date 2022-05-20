Posted: May 20, 2022 11:26 AMUpdated: May 20, 2022 11:28 AM

Garrett Giles

Washington County Election Board Secretary Yvonne House says Friday, June 3, is the last day to apply for voter registration if you wish to be eligible to vote in the June 28 Primary Election.

House says persons who are United State citizens, residents of Oklahoma, and at least 17.5 years old are eligible to apply for voter registration. However, you must be at least 18 years old to vote.

Applications must be received by the County Election Board or postmarked no later than midnight on June 3. Applications postmarked after that time will be accepted, but will not be processed until after the Primary Election. Applications may also be submitted to any motor vehicle agency that is also an official voter registration agency by the submission deadline.

Applicants will be notified in writing when their application has been processed. Approved voters will receive a Voter Identification Card in the mail. Some may receive a letter that explains the reason or reasons the applications was not approved. House says those who do not receive a response within 30 days of submitting their application should contact the County Election Board office immediately.

The Washington County Election Board reminds voters that applications must be approved by the County Election Board Secretary in order to vote.

Registered voters who have moved to Washington County from a different county or state will need to complete a new Voter Registration Application in order to be eligible for elections in the County. If you have moved within the County and need to update your address, you may make changes online using the OK Voter Portal here or by completing a Voter Registration Application.

Voter Registration Applications can be downloaded from the State Election Board website here. You may also complete a form at your County Election Board. Most post offices, tag agencies, and public libraries have applications available upon request.

The Washington County Election Board is located at 401 S. Johnstone Avenue, Suite 4, in Bartlesville. The regular office hours are from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. Contact them at 918.337.2850 if you have questions. You can also send inquiries to washingtoncounty@elections.ok.gov.