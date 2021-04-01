Posted: May 19, 2022 2:54 PMUpdated: May 19, 2022 2:54 PM

Max Gross

A summer trial is still on schedule for a Hominy man accused of multiple felony counts stemming from a child sexual abuse incident. Jason Frey appeared in Osage County court on Wednesday on the pre-trial docket. Frey is facing three counts of child sexual abuse and two counts of lewd molestation.

Frey is accused of multiple sexual abuse incidents including one that occurred at a camp site near Copan Lake with a 15-year-old female victim. A second man, Billy Peel, was arrested for the alleged incident as well. Peel is facing felony charges in Washington County. He claims that Frey sent him a video of the minor female being sexually abused.

At Frey’s court date this week both parties reviewed documents but took no further action. The case remains on the potential trial docket for June 13. Frey remains in custody on a $250,000 bond in this matter.