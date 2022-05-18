Posted: May 18, 2022 2:36 PMUpdated: May 18, 2022 2:36 PM

The Board of Osage County Commissioners held a special meeting on Wednesday to talk with the architects who will be working on the remodel of the courthouse and the addition of the annex. Principal Architect Matt Graves says they are in the process of speaking with the elected officials to see what, if, any changes need to be made from when they first made floor plans for the design in 2017. Graves goes through what his team is currently working on.

With the addition of the annex, most county offices will be together in a central location. This is being done to make things more convenient for Osage County citizens, but during open discussion one of those citizens said a top concern should be the safety of the public at large.

District Attorney Mike Fisher, whose office is currently downtown, said he would love to have the ability to secure prisoners so that they don't come into contact with the public. With that, he also understands that there has to be a starting point and room to make improvements as time goes on.

The Board will continue meeting with the architecture group every few weeks as they move forward with this project.