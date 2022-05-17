Posted: May 17, 2022 2:26 PMUpdated: May 17, 2022 2:26 PM

Max Gross

An Oklahoma City man previously convicted of a 2001 rape in Washington County has violated his probation after picking up new charges. Jasper Battee appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Tuesday where a motion to revoke his suspended sentence was presented.

Battee has picked up new charges in Oklahoma County for failing to register as a sex offender. He has been charged with this crime multiple times in Oklahoma County. The defendant also picked up an obstruction charge in Grady County last month.

Battee had two convictions on 2001. The first was for forcible rape in Washington County. The second charge was for sexually abusing a minor child in Tulsa County. Bond for Battee was set at $25,000.