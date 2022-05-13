Posted: May 13, 2022 7:41 PMUpdated: May 13, 2022 9:00 PM

Garrett Giles

The 34th annual candlelight vigil at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington D.C. takes place on Friday night.

The purpose of the National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum is to honor the role of law enforcement, in service to society, by recognizing the sacrifices and valor of law enforcement, educating the community, and making it safer for those who serve.

The vigil is held each year to honor all the officers lost throughout the year. Eight Oklahoma officers were honored, including Washington County Sheriff’s Office Corporal Kyle Davis, who died from a heart attack following an altercation with an inmate at the County Jail in late-March 2021.

All the officers recognized below have had their agencies, names, and End of Watch dates have been added to the memorial in D.C.

Bernice Oklahoma Police Department

John Lee Trout Sr. – EOW 8-25-21

Matthew Ryan North – EOW 3-20-21

Grand River Dam Authority Police Department

Lewis Franklin Cantey – EOW 6-18-21

Owasso Police Department

Howard Kritzer Smith III – EOW 9-27-21

Edgar Pales Jr. – EOW 8-29-21

Tulsa County Sheriff's Office

John Arthur Harris – EOW 8-19-21

Tulsa Police Department

Jerad Matthew Lindsey – EOW 10-28-20

Washington County Sheriff’s Office

Kyle Jeffrey Davis – EOW 3-25-21

Corporal Davis will be dedicated on the Oklahoma Law Enforcement Memorial in Oklahoma City as well. That news came earlier in the week.

You can watch Friday night's candle vigil from the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial below.