Posted: May 13, 2022 2:43 PMUpdated: May 13, 2022 2:43 PM

Max Gross

A Dewey man was arrested on misdemeanor counts for an incident that occurred at the Dollar General in Dewey. Dominique Thompson was charged with stalking, computer fraud, destroying evidence and obstructing an officer during a court appearance in Washington County on Friday.

According to an affidavit, a female victim alleged that Thompson followed her around the store and took pictures up her dress. Thompson was an employee at the store.

Officers confronted Thompson about the incident. The defendant appeared to be rapidly scrolling through his phone and would discuss the alleged occurrence. He refused to hand over the phone when officers tried to seize it as evidence. Thompson then broke the phone in half.

The victim claims that she squatted down and noticed Thompson try to take a picture. She also claimed to feel the defendant brush up against her. The victim reported this incident to the manager who then called the police.

Bond for Thompson was set at $10,000 with a condition that he have no contact with the victim or the store. He is also not allowed to possess any device with picture taking capability.