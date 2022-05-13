Posted: May 13, 2022 10:19 AMUpdated: May 13, 2022 10:19 AM

Garrett Giles

CrimeStoppers of Bartlesville lists Ryan Bock as wanted in its latest Felon Friday post on social media.

Bock is wanted for Falsely Impersonating Another to Create Liability After Felony Conviction. You can call CrimeStoppers to submit anonymous tips at 918.338.CLUE.

You can also submit tips at p3tips.com.

For more on CrimeStoppers of Bartlesville and Felon Friday, click here.