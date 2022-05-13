Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

News

Crime

Posted: May 13, 2022 10:19 AMUpdated: May 13, 2022 10:19 AM

CrimeStoppers Felon Friday: Ryan Bock

Share on RSS

 

Garrett Giles

CrimeStoppers of Bartlesville lists Ryan Bock as wanted in its latest Felon Friday post on social media.

Bock is wanted for Falsely Impersonating Another to Create Liability After Felony Conviction. You can call CrimeStoppers to submit anonymous tips at 918.338.CLUE.

You can also submit tips at p3tips.com.

For more on CrimeStoppers of Bartlesville and Felon Friday, click here.


« Back to News