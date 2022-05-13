Posted: May 13, 2022 9:11 AMUpdated: May 13, 2022 9:11 AM

Garrett Giles

Most City of Bartlesville offices will be closed Monday, May 30, and Monday trash routes will be amended that week in observance of the Memorial Day holiday.

Monday trash routes will be collected on Wednesday, June 1, instead of on the holiday.

"If your normal collection day is Monday, you'll need to place your trash at the normal collection point by 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 1, for collection that week," said Public Works Director Keith Henry.

The recycle center, located at 10th Street and Virginia Ave., will also be closed May 30. Police and fire services will continue with no interruptions. Offices will reopen as normally scheduled on May 31.