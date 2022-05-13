News
Dewey Public Schools
Posted: May 13, 2022 8:49 AMUpdated: May 13, 2022 8:51 AM
Dewey High School Graduation to Air on KWON, KWONTV
Dewey High School's (DHS) graduation ceremony will air on KWON AM 1400, FM 93.3, 95.1 FM and on KWONTV.com.
Commencement will take place at the high school football field at 8:00 p.m. on Friday, May 13, as will the video and radio broadcast. In the event of rain, the ceremony will move to the gymnasium.
The broadcast of the DHS graduation is made possible thanks to the following sponsors:
- Arvest Bank
- BartnetIP
- Farmer Insurance Agent Kris Rainwater
- Kim's Quick Stop
- Miller Brothers Propane
- Reliable Electrical Products (R.E.P.)
- Washington County Equipment
- Dewey Simple Simon's
KWON-KYFM-KRIG-KPGM congratulates the Class of 2022 at Dewey High School.
