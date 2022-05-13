Posted: May 13, 2022 4:03 AMUpdated: May 13, 2022 10:46 AM

Tom Davis

The primary is June 28th and the field of candidates to fill the US Congressional seat for Oklahoma left vacant by Markwayne Mullin, who is running for the US Senate seat to be vacated by retiring Senator James Inhofe, is rather crowded.

Fourteen candidates are vying for this one seat and on Thursday evening, 12 of those candidates were on one stage in Bartlesville at the CD 2 Forum presented by The Green Country Republican Women's Club in partnership with KWON AM 1400/FM 93.3 and 95.1/KWONTV.com Thursday, May 12, 2022, at the Central Middle School Auditorium.

The candidates at the forum were: Guy Barker; John R. Bennett; Josh Brecheen; David Derby; Avery Carl Frix; Rhonda Hopkins; Clint Johnson; Wes Nofire; Marty Quinn; Dustin Roberts; Johnny Teehee; and Erick Wyatt

Bartlesville Radio carried broadcast live on KWONTV.com & KWON 1400/93.3/95.1 with Tom Davis was the moderator. CD2 Forum is sponsored by Phillips 66, The Wooden Buffalo, Timmons Sheet Metal and LPL Painting and can be seen on demand at www.kwontv.com