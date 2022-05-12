Posted: May 12, 2022 2:28 PMUpdated: May 12, 2022 2:28 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville woman was arrested by Dewey Police after allegedly driving under the influence with a minor child in the vehicle. Brittney Davis was charged with a felony count of child endangerment and misdemeanor count of DUI during an appearance at the Washington County Courthouse on Thursday.

According to an affidavit, Dewey Police had received multiple calls about a vehicle driving recklessly around 8 p.m. on Wednesday night. The vehicle was observed near Osage Avenue and Second Street.

Upon approaching the vehicle the officer noticed a minor female sitting in the front seat. An odor associated with alcohol was coming from the vehicle. Davis mentioned issues with the vehicle as a reason for her erratic driving.

Davis told the officer that she had smoked marijuana an hour before the incident. She also claimed to have one drink two hours prior to being pulled over. Later in the interaction Davis said she had one beer and one shot. Her blood-alcohol content was test at .16, which is twice the legal limit. The child was picked up by another family member.

Davis saw her bond set at $25,000.