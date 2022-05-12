Posted: May 12, 2022 10:02 AMUpdated: May 12, 2022 10:02 AM

Ty Loftis

Beginning on Sunday, May 22nd and running through Saturday, June 4th will be the nationwide, “Click it or Ticket,” campaign. Caney Police Chief Kevin Kitterman says it is important to buckle up year round.

“First, I want to thank the drivers that take their safety seriously and buckle up every trip. I also want people to know that in the interest of saving lives, day or night, Caney Police Department is committed to ticketing violators of adult seat belt and child safety laws.”

The Caney Police Department will join 160 other law enforcement agencies from the State of Kansas in this campaign.