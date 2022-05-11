Posted: May 11, 2022 9:19 AMUpdated: May 11, 2022 9:19 AM

Tom Davis

Loren Roszel is running for Bartlesville City Council in Ward 2. He made that annoucement COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Wednesday.

Roszel has been involved with many organizations in the Bartlesville area in many capacities. I currently serve on the Board of Directors for the Bartlesville Regional United Way as the Community Investment Committee Oversight Chair, Daybreak Rotary Club as Past President, and Treasurer for Visit Bartlesville (Bartlesville Convention & Visitors Bureau). In the past I have served on the Board of Directors for the Bartlesville Police Department Foundation and the Bartlesville Film Society. I have volunteered with many organizations in Bartlesville.

Roszel has considered running for City Council for a few years because he has a passion to serve his community and see his town grow and prosper. After talking with his wife, family, friends, and receiving a lot of encouragement from community members he decided to run. With our current City Councilman for Ward 2 stepping down, Roszel thinks it is the right time for me to step up and serve my community. As part of the City Council, He believes he can help Bartlesville continue all the things that make it a great place to live and work, and help it overcome some of the challenges we face. He has many thoughts and ideas about how he can continue the legacy of greatness that has built Bartlesville to be such an amazing city and community and what we need to do better that I am sure I will have opportunities to tell people about in the coming months

Roszel said he will spend the next few months continuing to speak with members of the community and residents of his Ward, listening to them, and hearing what their thoughts and ideas are so that he can represent them better in my role as City Councilman.

He was born in 1974 in Bartlesville, OK. I lived here until I graduated from Bartlesville high school in 1992 and attended school at Oklahoma State University for two years. After college I came back to live in Bartlesville. Toszel lived for short stints in Nowata, OK and Wann, OK until 2011 when he returned to Bartlesville. He always found his way back to my hometown of Bartlesville because I love this town and the people in it. I am married to his best friend, Deanna Roszel. Loren and Deanna have 3 daughters, 3 granddaughters, and a grandson.

He worked for Phillips Petroleum and then ConocoPhillips for 27 years. In his time working he has held positions like Retail Customer Service Associate, Credit Card Analyst, IT Helpdesk Analyst, Digital Media Analyst, Messaging Team Lead, and he is currently a Senior IT auditor.

In my free time, when I am not volunteering and working, I enjoy taking care of my plants, reading, listening to my records, watching sports event, and spending time with friends and family.