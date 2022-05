Posted: May 10, 2022 12:30 PMUpdated: May 10, 2022 12:31 PM

Ty Loftis

A two vehicle accident with injuries occurred at the intersection of Silver Lake Rd and Hampton Rd on Tuesday afternoon. Both northbound and southbound lanes of Silver Lake Rd. are closed from the roundabout to Rice Creek Rd. at this time.

Fire, ambulance and police responded to the scene.