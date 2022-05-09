Posted: May 09, 2022 12:36 PMUpdated: May 09, 2022 12:36 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners convened for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning.

At that meeting, Osage County Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts said there are now only four COVID-19 cases to report across the county.

The Board took action to sign a contract with 2H Refrigeration to purchase an air conditioning unit and air handler for the jail for just over $400,000. That work will be completed by 2H Refrigeration. The Board signed the same resolution with Orion Security Solutions to install a new security system at the courthouse. That will cost just over $150,000.

Jeremy McLemore with Miller EMS gave a report and said that for the month of April, they transported 20 patients to the hospital out of the Barnsdall community and 29 transports came out of Fairfax.

There were no utility permits signed during Monday's meeting.