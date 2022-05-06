Posted: May 06, 2022 1:49 PMUpdated: May 06, 2022 1:49 PM

Ty Loftis

For any vendors wishing to participate in Skiatook’s Third Thursday in the Park event, the deadline is next Thursday. The chamber of commerce is no longer accepting food vendors, as they have reached capacity.

This month’s event is set to take place on May 19th at Skiatook’s Central Park beginning at 6 p.m. In addition to food trucks and other vendors, there will be live music featuring The H-Fi Hillbillies.

In addition to that, there will be an open rodeo at Skiatook’s RUC Arena next Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. each night. Events include bareback, ranch broncs, bulls, calf roping, team roping and more. Tickets cost $10 for adults, $5 for children and those 5 and under get in free. For more information, call 918-261-1598.