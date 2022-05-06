Posted: May 06, 2022 11:26 AMUpdated: May 06, 2022 3:41 PM

Garrett Giles / Ty Loftis

The U.S. Marshal’s Service had been looking for a male fugitive that had cut off his ankle monitor on Friday morning. The fugitive, Jeremy Botonis has since been captured at Osage Hills State Park.

Botonis is on trial in Federal Court in Tulsa this week for child sexual abuse. State Park Rangers and the Marshal’s Service worked in tandem to take Botonis into custody.

----------------------------------------------Original Story--------------------------------

CrimeStoppers of Bartlesville lists Jeremy Nicholas Botonis as wanted in its latest Felon Friday post on social media.

CrimeStoppers notes that U.S. Marshals are asking for your help to catch Botonis, a fugitive on trial in federal court in Tulsa this week for child sex abuse. Botonis is said to have cut off his ankle monitor on Friday morning and went on the run. The monitor showed he was near Bartlesville.

Botonis is driving a gold 2005 Acure RL with OK tag IMD-257. If you see him, call 1.877.WANTED2 or the CrimeStoppers hotline at 918.336.CLUE.

