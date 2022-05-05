Posted: May 05, 2022 12:57 PMUpdated: May 05, 2022 1:11 PM

Garrett Giles

The Truity Education Foundation continues its loyal support of the Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation (BPS Foundation) with a generous $65,000 donation.

BPS Foundation Executive Director Blair Ellis says they are able to impact thousands of students across the District with this generous contribution, as well as reengage and reconnect BPS alumni with each other, our schools, and our community. She says they are so grateful for this support from our valued community partner and appreciate the Truity Education Foundation for continuing to prioritize public education in Bartlesville.

The monies will be used to support various BPS Foundation initiatives, including Bruins on the Run, the Bartlesville Alumni Association, and Bruin elementary t-shirts for all PK-5th grade students across Bartlesville Public Schools (BPS).

Pictured above from left to right: Sara Freeman, Vice President, Business Development; Blair Ellis, BPS Foundation Executive Director; Mark Wilburn, Executive Director of Truity Education Foundation; Kelli Blair, Chief Strategy Officer; and Nicole McKinney, Business Development Officer.

This contribution includes substantial funding for the Foundation’s successful after-school running and mentoring program for 5th graders, as the program enters its 4th year; support for the growing Bartlesville Alumni Association; and funding to provide newly-designed Bruin t-shirts for elementary school students across the District, promoting the District’s strategic priority to unify all BPS elementary school students as Bruins.

Ellis says the design for the new Bruin elementary t-shirt was created by the winner of the BPS Foundation’s design contest, Blake Coppinger, a 4th grade student at Wilson Elementary. She says the design will be featured on t-shirts that will be provided to every elementary school student in the district at no cost next fall.

Truity Education Foundation Board President Anne George commented:

“The Truity Education Foundation is proud to assist the Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation in its efforts to ensure that the future leaders of our community receive the best educational opportunities available, and that our alumni stay connected to Bartlesville.”

Community members are encouraged to contact Ellis for more information on how they can support BPSF programs. Her email is ellisb@bps-ok.org and her phone is 918.336.8600 ext. 3523. Supporters can also directly donate at the Foundation’s website: bpsfoundation.org.