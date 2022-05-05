Posted: May 05, 2022 12:19 PMUpdated: May 05, 2022 12:20 PM

Ty Loftis

The Tulsa Ironman Race will be taking place once again on Sunday, May 22nd. The race will be part swim, run and bike and the 112 mile bike race will affect those in the Skiatook area.

The Skiatook Police Department advises that you avoid the area of 52nd West Ave. and 133rd Street between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m., as the bike race will be going through that area. They will be making two laps in that vicinity and heavy delays should be expected.

For a full map of the race layout, you can visit our website, Bartlesvilleradio.com.

(Photo Courtesy of Skiatook Police Department.)