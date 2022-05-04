Posted: May 04, 2022 2:34 PMUpdated: May 04, 2022 2:36 PM

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt signed a bill on Wednesday that increases the cap on costs for county roads and bridge projects. This cap is the amount before engineering plans are required on any given project.

House Bill 3740 was originally introduced by Representative Steve Bashore (R-Miami). Bashore says this bill was needed to increasing costs labor, machinery and materials. This bill came at the request of the Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma. All local jurisdictions are ACCO members.

Estimated costs for constructing or reconstructing a culvert or bridge are raised from $150,000 to $300,000. Estimated costs for road grade-and-drainage projects are raised from $400,000 to $800,000.

The passage of this bill is set to help many Northeast Oklahoma counties and other counties across the state.