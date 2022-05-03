Posted: May 03, 2022 3:30 PMUpdated: May 03, 2022 3:35 PM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey Public Schools Board of Education recognizes the 2021-2022 District Teacher of the Year.

Gail Crawford (pictured holding award), a 2nd Grade teacher at Dewey Elementary School, received the honor on Monday evening during the DPS Board of Education meeting. Board President Amy LaSpisa says the Board recognizes the dedication, compassion and skill that is required to be selected for the honor. She says it was a joy to celebrate Crawford as Teacher of the Year.

Crawford was named Dewey Elementary Teacher of the Year in March. Dewey Middle School Teacher of the Year went to Lora Turner while Dewey High School Teacher of the Year was award to Vicki Eastwood.

Later in the meeting, the DPS Board of Education would approve a technology plan update covering school years 2023 through 2025. A High School Key Club fundraiser request for the current school year regarding a summer car wash would be approved, too.

The Board would unanimously approve the 2022-2023 application for temporary appropriations. Superintendent Vince Vincent says this is their annual recommendation for approval. He says this allows them to spend money into the early part of the fiscal year until they finalize their estimate of needs.

A contract renewal with Taher, Inc. as Dewey Public Schools' Food Service Management Company would be approved. Vincent says the District would be moving into its third year with the company. He says this is part of a five year agreement they have made with Taher. Prices changes vary based on federal rates.

Then, revisions to the 2022-2023 school district academic calendar would be approved. Vincent says there was a desire/need to bring back a professional development day in the fall semester. He says they moved the March 3 professional day back to November 11.

A Department of Rehabilitation Services Transition School to Work: Work Study contract for school year 2022-2023 would be approved. Vincent says this allows Special Education students to do work on campus, typically in the cafeteria. He says it is a good support for the students that are able to participate.

The following resignation would be approved in the meeting, too:

James Cherry – High School Teacher/Coach

Scott Fairlie – Custodial/Maintenance/Bus Driver

Julia Sisson – Middle School Teacher

Tammie Smith – Elementary School Tutor

Crystal Turner – Elementary School Teacher

Trent Turner – High School Teacher/Coach

----------

Board seats were reassigned on Monday night. Board members and their new positions are as follows:

David Chancellor as Board President.

Amanda Guilfoyle as Vice President.

David Cleveland as Clerk.

----------

Other items approved in the meeting are as follows: