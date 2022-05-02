Posted: May 02, 2022 4:01 PMUpdated: May 02, 2022 4:01 PM

Max Gross

Due to impending weather issues Tri-County Tech is postponing its Adult Open House that was slated for Monday evening. This announcement was on the institution’s Facebook page.

The post read, “We're disappointed to postpone, but your safety is of the utmost importance. Be watching our website later this week for new Open House information.”

We will pass along more information if it becomes available.