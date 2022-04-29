Posted: Apr 29, 2022 2:16 PMUpdated: Apr 29, 2022 2:16 PM

Ty Loftis

One day remains for Native Americans living in Osage County to submit an application for the Osage Nation Summer Youth Program. The Osage Nation Financial Assistance Program is aiding in this program. Anyone aged 16-21 could be eligible to work at various businesses in Pawhuska, Hominy, Skiatook, Fairfax, Barnsdall, McCord, Wynona and Burbank.

Applicants could be subject to a drug screening or a COVID test. Those over the age of 18 are also subject to a background check. Applicants must provide family income over the last 30 days and a verification of residence. A membership card or CDIB card must also be presented.

You can do that by stopping by 239 W. 12th Street in Pawhuska.