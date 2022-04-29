Posted: Apr 29, 2022 9:41 AMUpdated: Apr 29, 2022 9:41 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning.

During that meeting, the Board will review quotes for a generator to be put in at the Ag building at the fairgrounds. They will also take possible action regarding state bid quotes for a camera system to be put in at the Osage County Courthouse.

The Commissioners will consider signing an AT&T Master Service Agreement for phone services and also sign an Internet plan with the same company.

During that meeting, the Board will consider opening a section line and vacating a portion of a roadway in two separate locations across the county as well.

Monday’s meeting starts at 10 a.m. for those interested in attending.