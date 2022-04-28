Posted: Apr 28, 2022 9:12 AMUpdated: Apr 28, 2022 9:41 AM

Garrett Giles

Martha’s Task in Bartlesville is putting on its tenth annual Purse-n-ali-tea party this weekend.

Executive Director Laurea Walton says the entertaining fundraiser will be held from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 30, at Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church, 801 SE Washington Blvd. Walton says they are excited to have people that love the organization and Purse-n-ali-tea so much that they are still willing to participate even when they are not in town. Walton says they have purses from Alasksa, Kansas, Utah, Iowa, Pawhuska and Bartlesville. She says they are excited to showcase the talents of their seamstresses.

Tickets are $25 each with all funds raised going to support Martha’s Task, an economic development program providing sewing instruction, contract work, marketing, financial support and advocacy for low income women.

In addition to the live event, there will be an online sale at 32auctions.com/Pursenalitea2022Online.

Walton says they are excited to be returning to their annual in-person Purse-n-ali-tea party this year, while also hosting an online auction for those who want to participate. She says their in-person party is delightfully fun because a lot of people really get into the spirit of things dressing up in hats and gloves and enjoying a giant spring tea party together.

Last year, Walton says they discovered the online auction was special as well because it allowed a whole new group of people to participate in the fun and support Martha’s Task. She says they had people who live in other cities and states who were excited to be able to bid on beautiful purses and auction items and support the organization from afar.

The live event combines a delicious spread of light refreshments with a silent auction of handcrafted purses created by talented area seamstresses exclusively for Martha’s Task. Back by popular demand this year will be the Purse-n-ali-tea Hat Contest. The categories for the competition will be the best Fascinator, Fancy Hat and Creatively Whimsical Hat.

Walton says their purse auction is so special because they receive wonderful one-of-a-kind handbags and totes from seamstresses in our community, as well as supporters who live in other states. She says they are always so grateful to the talented purse artists who craft such beautiful creations for them to auction.

For tickets or information, contact Martha’s Task by stopping by 718 S. Johnstone Ave., calling 918.336.8275 or emailing marthastask@yahoo.com. Tickets are also available online at eventbrite.com. Reservations are required.