Posted: Apr 27, 2022 2:39 PMUpdated: Apr 27, 2022 3:52 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man appeared in Washington County court on Wednesday facing a felony charge of trafficking methamphetamine. Chance Lawyer was arraigned on that count as well multiple other traffic related misdemeanors after being arrested last Friday.

According to an affidavit, Lawyer’s vehicle was pulled over on Hensley Boulevard the night of April 22. The driver was initially not compliant with commands to stop the vehicle. The officer immediately noticed that Lawyer was sweating, trembling and speaking in a rapid manner. The defendant advised he had not registered the vehicle, he did not have insurance or a driver’s license.

Lawyer and his passenger advised that there was marijuana in the vehicle and neither of them had a medical card. Officers also found a bag containing methamphetamine in the vehicle. The officer noted it was a larger quantity of meth than a standard arrest.

Also, a crystalline substance was found in a red liquid inside of a cup. The officer believed this was done in an attempt to disguise possible methamphetamine. 20 grams of the substance were recovered from the vehicle. Bond for Lawyer was set at $7,500.